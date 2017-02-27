Albanian denies murder claiming he's ...

Albanian denies murder claiming he's 'never been to UK'

Albanian man denies murdering a line dancing husband and wife then fleeing to Luxembourg claiming he has 'never been to the UK' On trial: Ali Qazimaj, 43, allegedly killed Peter Stuart, 75, and his wife Sylvia, 69, from Suffolk, because he thought they had access to large amounts of money and he had gambling debts, a jury was told An Albanian asylum seeker today denied stabbing to death a millionaire couple in their Suffolk home and told the jury: 'I've never been in the UK in all my life'. Ali Qazimaj, 43, allegedly killed Peter Stuart, 75, and his wife Sylvia, 69, because he thought they had access to large amounts of money and he had gambling debts, a jury was told.

