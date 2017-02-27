Albanian denies murder claiming he's 'never been to UK'
Albanian man denies murdering a line dancing husband and wife then fleeing to Luxembourg claiming he has 'never been to the UK' On trial: Ali Qazimaj, 43, allegedly killed Peter Stuart, 75, and his wife Sylvia, 69, from Suffolk, because he thought they had access to large amounts of money and he had gambling debts, a jury was told An Albanian asylum seeker today denied stabbing to death a millionaire couple in their Suffolk home and told the jury: 'I've never been in the UK in all my life'. Ali Qazimaj, 43, allegedly killed Peter Stuart, 75, and his wife Sylvia, 69, because he thought they had access to large amounts of money and he had gambling debts, a jury was told.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
