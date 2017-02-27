Albania to send infantry platoon to I...

Albania to send infantry platoon to Iraq's anti-IS coalition

Monday Feb 27

TIRANA, Albania - Albania's defense minister says it plans to send an infantry platoon to become part of the anti-IS coalition in Iraq. Mimi Kodheli on Monday told a parliamentary committee that following a request from the United States they had agreed to send a unit with about 30 infantry troops for military operations in Iraq.

Chicago, IL

