Albania prosecutor in confrontation with US ambassador

TIRANA, Albania - Albania's prosecutor-general was involved in a harsh tit-for-tat confrontation Thursday with the U.S. ambassador, who accused him of hampering the judicial reform that is essential before talks can start on EU membership. Adriatik Llalla accused Ambassador Donald Lu of "totally undiplomatic attacks" and also of using blackmail to try to get an investigation into an international company closed.

