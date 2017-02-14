Albania promotes its underwater archa...

Albania promotes its underwater archaeology, for tourism

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Houston Chronicle

This undated picture provided on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, by the Albanian National Coastline Agency shows a shipwreck discovered by the RPM's Hercules research vessel in Ionian Sea, Albania. The country is promoting the archaeological finds in the waters off its southwest coast to raise public interest and to attract attention of decision-makers who can help preserve the discoveries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... Aug '16 sava 6
News 'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 15
News Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2,606
News Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1,086
News Assistant Secretary Nuland Travel to Georgia, U... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,569 • Total comments across all topics: 278,866,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC