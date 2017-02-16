Albania police find ton of marijuana ...

Albania police find ton of marijuana hidden under house

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Fox News

Albanian police say they have arrested a man who allegedly had 1.25 metric tons of dried cannabis hidden under his house. A police statement Thursday said the drugs were found packed in plastic bags and hidden in underground tunnels that the man allegedly had dug under his house in a village in Vlora district, 160 kilometers southwest of the Albanian capital, Tirana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb 16 Bledi 2
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... (Aug '16) Aug '16 sava 6
News 'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 15
News Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2,606
News Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1,086
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,362 • Total comments across all topics: 278,984,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC