Albania identifies three TAP lines as priority investment projects
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb.28 By Leman Zeynalova - Trend: Albania has identified three branches of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline as the priority investment projects within its Gas Master Plan, said the message posted on the website of the country's Energy and Industry Ministry. These projects include: first line that will connect the Fier station with the Vlora power plant, second line running from Fier to Ballsh and the third transmission line from Tirana and Durres.
