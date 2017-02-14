3 Chinese miners dead in Albanian chromium mine0 min ago

3 Chinese miners dead in Albanian chr...

Albania's energy ministry says three Chinese miners have been retrieved dead from a mine in the north of the country, apparently killed in a hydrogen gas explosion a week ago. Rescue teams found the three bodies more than 1,000 meters deep in a chromium mine in Bulqiza, 125 kilometers north of the capital, Tirana, according to a spokesman.

