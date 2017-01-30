Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holo...

Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust remembrance day

Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Times of Israel

Jewish and Christian leaders prayed over the ruins of gas chambers at Auschwitz-Birkenau as some leaders warned Friday on International Holocaust Remembrance Day of rising xenophobic hatred against Jews and others, including Muslims. Dozens of survivors gathered with political leaders and representatives of Poland's Jewish community at the site where Germany murdered about 1.1 million people during World War II, mostly Jews from across Europe, but also Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and others.

Chicago, IL

