Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust remembrance day

A Polish Army soldier plays a signal during ceremonies marking the Holocaust Remembrance Day Friday at the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising memorial in Warsaw, Poland Holocaust survivors Sami Modiano, right and Piero Terracina hug each other during an event to commemorate the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Friday on Rome's Capitol Hill, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. A Polish Army soldier plays a signal during ceremonies marking the Holocaust Remembrance Day Friday at the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising memorial in Warsaw, Poland WARSAW, Poland Jewish and Christian leaders prayed over the ruins of gas chambers at Auschwitz-Birkenau as some warned on International Holocaust Remembrance Day of rising xenophobic hatred against Jews, Muslims and others.

