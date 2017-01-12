TAP completes first phase of access roads, bridges rehabilitation in Albania

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector At the end of 2016, Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG completed the first phase of road infrastructure rehabilitation in Albania, comprising the upgrade of approximately 58km of access roads, construction of two new bridges and refurbishment of 40 bridges, reads a message posted on the TAP website Jan. 13. According to the message, work lasted one year and a half and was conducted by the joint venture formed by Gener 2 Sh.p.K and Sicilsaldo S.p.A. According to the message, the upgraded road infrastructure will facilitate the transport of line pipes and equipment necessary for the pipeline construction activities.

