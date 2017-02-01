Press Releases: Regional Counterterro...

Press Releases: Regional Counterterrorism Workshop Held in Tirana, Albania

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: State Department

The State Department's Bureau of Counterterrorism, in partnership with the Department of Justice's Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training , hosted a regional workshop of counterterrorism practitioners from the Western Balkans in Tirana, Albania on January 25-26. The workshop advanced the United States' effort to disrupt, degrade, and defeat ISIS - in particular by raising awareness among Balkan governments about the return of foreign terrorist fighters from Iraq and Syria and ISIS's modus operandi for launching external operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... Aug '16 sava 6
News 'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 15
News Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2,606
News Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1,086
News Assistant Secretary Nuland Travel to Georgia, U... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,491,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC