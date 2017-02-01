Press Releases: Regional Counterterrorism Workshop Held in Tirana, Albania

The State Department's Bureau of Counterterrorism, in partnership with the Department of Justice's Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training , hosted a regional workshop of counterterrorism practitioners from the Western Balkans in Tirana, Albania on January 25-26. The workshop advanced the United States' effort to disrupt, degrade, and defeat ISIS - in particular by raising awareness among Balkan governments about the return of foreign terrorist fighters from Iraq and Syria and ISIS's modus operandi for launching external operations.

