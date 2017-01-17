Pennine Sharpens Focus on Albania, Engages Stikeman Elliott as Corporate Counsel
Pennine Petroleum Corporation has engaged Stikeman Elliott, LLP as general corporate counsel and registered office, effective immediately, as it prepares for potential exploration opportunities in Albania. Stikeman Elliott-recently described in the 2017 edition of The Legal 500 Canada guide as a "corporate powerhouse," and recognized as the Energy Law Firm of the Year at the annual Chambers Canada awards-will play a pivotal role on Pennine's behalf as the Corporation moves toward the expected conclusion of a production sharing agreement on Albania's Velca Block.
