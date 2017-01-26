Over 25% of TAP route cleared in Albania

Tuesday Jan 24

More than 25 percent of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's route has so far been cleared and graded in Albania, TAP said on its Twitter page. TAP's route through Albania is approximately 215 kilometers onshore and 37 km offshore in the Albanian section of the Adriatic Sea.

Chicago, IL

