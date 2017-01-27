Over 15,000 new businesses registered...

Over 15,000 new businesses registered in Albania in 2016

There are about 15,600 businesses registered for the first time in Albania's fiscal administration during 2016, the data published by the General Taxation Directorate showed Thursday. Anti-informality action taken by the Albanian government has raised awareness among business to register at the tax administration, officials from Tax Directorate told local media.

