Italy fears terrorist attack from Albanian ISIS fighters
Rome is bracing itself for terrorist attacks by Albanian ISIS recruits based in Italy, La Repubblica reported last week . Contacted by EurActiv.com, Albania's Ambassador in Brussels, Suela Janina, said that the report was fake and questioned the validity of the unnamed sources who were quoted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha...
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
|Assistant Secretary Nuland Travel to Georgia, U... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC