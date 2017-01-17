Ex-Albanian mayor jailed for sex hara...

Ex-Albanian mayor jailed for sex harassment of city employee

An Albanian court has sentenced a former mayor to 32 months in jail for abusing his post and sexually harassing a young woman who worked at City Hall. The Serious Crime Court in Albania's capital on Thursday sentenced former Peshkopi mayor Shukri Xhelili after he was found guilty of having fondled and kissed the 20-year-old woman in his office while she resisted, then taken her to a hotel room in Tirana and promised a pay rise in exchange for sexual favors.

