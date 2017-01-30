Europe and Eurasia: Regional Counterterrorism Workshop Held in Tirana, Albania
The State Department's Bureau of Counterterrorism, in partnership with the Department of Justice's Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training , hosted a regional workshop of counterterrorism practitioners from the Western Balkans in Tirana, Albania on January 25-26. The workshop advanced the United States' effort to disrupt, degrade, and defeat ISIS - in particular by raising awareness among Balkan governments about the return of foreign terrorist fighters from Iraq and Syria and ISIS's modus operandi for launching external operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha...
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
|Assistant Secretary Nuland Travel to Georgia, U... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC