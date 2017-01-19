Albanian teacher arrested for pro-IS ...

Albanian teacher arrested for pro-IS propaganda

Thursday Jan 19

TIRANA, Albania - Albanian police said Thurday they had arrested a female teacher for making statements supportive of the Islamic State extremist group. The teacher, whose name was not given, is being questioned at the anti-terror offices in the capital, Tirana, according to a spokesman who declined to be identified as the investigation is ongoing.

Chicago, IL

