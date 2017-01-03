Albanian Politicians Sacked for Concealing Police Records
Keeping mum about past misbehavior is out these days for the country's elected officials and judges, if they want to keep their jobs. Two members of the Albanian parliament and a mayor were removed from office last week for failing to declare criminal accusations and convictions in foreign countries.
