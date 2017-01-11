Albania schools to remain closed amid weather, flu concerns
Albania is suspending the reopening of schools after the New Year's break because of frigid weather and concern about the spread of flu. A Health Ministry statement on Tuesday warned that subfreezing temperatures will cover the whole country for several days, "creating favorable conditions for the further spread of the virus."
