Albania schools to remain closed amid weather, flu concerns

Tuesday Jan 3

Albania is suspending the reopening of schools after the New Year's break because of frigid weather and concern about the spread of flu. A Health Ministry statement on Tuesday warned that subfreezing temperatures will cover the whole country for several days, "creating favorable conditions for the further spread of the virus."

Chicago, IL

