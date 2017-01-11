Albania NGOs collect money for Syria's people
The initiative was launched Tuesday by the Interreligious Cooperation Center and the Albanian Red Cross in the central city of Elbasan, with the local mosque contributing the first amount of 500,000 leks . Sokol Lulgjuraj at the Interreligious Center said the money would be channeled to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent operating in Syria "to give a modest assistance to Syria's children in need and those suffering the consequences of the conflict."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha...
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
|Assistant Secretary Nuland Travel to Georgia, U... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC