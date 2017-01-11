Albania NGOs collect money for Syria'...

Albania NGOs collect money for Syria's people

Tuesday Jan 3

The initiative was launched Tuesday by the Interreligious Cooperation Center and the Albanian Red Cross in the central city of Elbasan, with the local mosque contributing the first amount of 500,000 leks . Sokol Lulgjuraj at the Interreligious Center said the money would be channeled to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent operating in Syria "to give a modest assistance to Syria's children in need and those suffering the consequences of the conflict."

Chicago, IL

