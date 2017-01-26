Albania calls for co-op with Iran in energy, agriculture, tourism
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania Ditmir Bushati has voiced his country's interest in cooperation with Iran in energy, agriculture and tourism sectors, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture reported. During his two-day stay in Tehran at the top of a high-ranking trade-political delegation, the Albanian official made the remarks in a meeting with the chairman of ICCIMA Gholam-Hossein Shafeie on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov...
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha...
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
|Assistant Secretary Nuland Travel to Georgia, U... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC