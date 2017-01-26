Albania calls for co-op with Iran in energy, agriculture, tourism

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania Ditmir Bushati has voiced his country's interest in cooperation with Iran in energy, agriculture and tourism sectors, the portal of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture reported. During his two-day stay in Tehran at the top of a high-ranking trade-political delegation, the Albanian official made the remarks in a meeting with the chairman of ICCIMA Gholam-Hossein Shafeie on Saturday.

