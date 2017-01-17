Albania: At EU's door 71 years after ...

Albania: At EU's door 71 years after founding of brutal Hoxhaist regime

Albania is one of the many countries lining up to join the EU. Today marks the 71st anniversary of the foundation of the People's Socialist Republic of Albania and the beginning of what would be horrible purges of non-Communists, write Alex Fiuza and Steffen Kudella.

Read more at EurActiv.com.

