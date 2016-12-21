World Bank lends Albania $71 mln for tourism infrastructure

The World Bank said on Tuesday it had given Albania a $71 million loan to upgrade infrastructure in four southern towns to help attract foreign tourism but also urged local authorities to avoid unsustainable over-construction. Ellen Goldstein, the World Bank's director for the Western Balkans, said infrastructure in the UNESCO heritage towns of Gjirokaster and Berat, the port of Sarande facing Greece's Corfu island, and the southeastern town of Permet would be upgraded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.