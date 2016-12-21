World Bank lends Albania $71 mln for tourism infrastructure
The World Bank said on Tuesday it had given Albania a $71 million loan to upgrade infrastructure in four southern towns to help attract foreign tourism but also urged local authorities to avoid unsustainable over-construction. Ellen Goldstein, the World Bank's director for the Western Balkans, said infrastructure in the UNESCO heritage towns of Gjirokaster and Berat, the port of Sarande facing Greece's Corfu island, and the southeastern town of Permet would be upgraded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov...
|Dec 7
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha...
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
|Assistant Secretary Nuland Travel to Georgia, U...
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC