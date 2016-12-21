Work on TAP's eastern segment to star...

Work on TAP's eastern segment to start in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Trend

TAP started the transport of some 4,900 steel line pipes, mostly 18 meters long, from the main marshalling yard in Durres towards the Korca region, Albania, said the message on TAP's website. "This will enable TAP to begin 2017 construction activities on the eastern segment of the pipeline, approximately 86.5 km long, or 40 percent of TAP's 215 km onshore section in Albania," said the message.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... Dec 7 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... Aug '16 sava 6
News 'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 15
News Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2,606
News Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1,086
News Assistant Secretary Nuland Travel to Georgia, U... Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,602

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC