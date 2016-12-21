Work on TAP's eastern segment to start in 2017

TAP started the transport of some 4,900 steel line pipes, mostly 18 meters long, from the main marshalling yard in Durres towards the Korca region, Albania, said the message on TAP's website. "This will enable TAP to begin 2017 construction activities on the eastern segment of the pipeline, approximately 86.5 km long, or 40 percent of TAP's 215 km onshore section in Albania," said the message.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.