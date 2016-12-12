UN: Albania must - turn page' on comm...

UN: Albania must - turn page' on communist-era disappearances

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: The Washington Post

TIRANA, Albania - U.N. human rights officials have called on Albanian authorities to provide more reparations to families of around 6,000 people who disappeared during the former communist regime. Houria Es-Slami led the U.N. Working Group of the Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances, which ended a weeklong visit to the country on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... Dec 7 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... Aug '16 sava 6
News 'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 15
News Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2,606
News Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1,086
News Assistant Secretary Nuland Travel to Georgia, U... Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,596

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC