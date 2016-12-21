The Cardiff Aviation chairman persona...

The Cardiff Aviation chairman personally delivered the latest aircraft to join the Albawings fleet

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: IcNetwork

Cardiff Aviation chairman Bruce Dickinson has personally delivered the latest aircraft to join the company's ACMI fleet to Albawings in Albania. Lead singer of rock group Iron Maiden and Cardiff Aviation chairman, Bruce Dickinson, has personally delivered the latest aircraft to Albawings to Albania - named in honour of the late comedian Sir Norman Wisdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... Dec 7 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... Aug '16 sava 6
News 'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 15
News Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2,606
News Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1,086
News Assistant Secretary Nuland Travel to Georgia, U... Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,583

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC