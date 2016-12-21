The Cardiff Aviation chairman personally delivered the latest aircraft to join the Albawings fleet
Cardiff Aviation chairman Bruce Dickinson has personally delivered the latest aircraft to join the company's ACMI fleet to Albawings in Albania. Lead singer of rock group Iron Maiden and Cardiff Aviation chairman, Bruce Dickinson, has personally delivered the latest aircraft to Albawings to Albania - named in honour of the late comedian Sir Norman Wisdom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov...
|Dec 7
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha...
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
|Assistant Secretary Nuland Travel to Georgia, U...
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC