Poland's PM, businessmen hold talks in Albania
" Poland's prime minister has urged the European Union to speed up efforts to launch membership talks with Albania, saying the country is an "important element for security and stability in Europe and the region." Beata Szydlo was in the Albanian capital, Tirana, Friday for top-level talks on European security and integration and on bilateral cooperation in the economy.
