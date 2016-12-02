Pennina wins Miss Intercontinental at Miss Globe'16
Former Face of Methodist University College Ghana Pennina Yeboah was last Friday, November 18, crowned Miss Intercontinental at this year's Miss Globe beauty pageant, which came off in Tirana, Albania. Pennina however lost the ultimate crown to India's Dimple Patel.
