Over 25% of TAP route graded in Greec...

Over 25% of TAP route graded in Greece, Albania

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Trend

More than a quarter of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline's onshore route in Greece and Albania has been graded and cleared, TAP said on its Twitter page Dec. 13. TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... Dec 7 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... Aug '16 sava 6
News 'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 15
News Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2,606
News Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1,086
News Assistant Secretary Nuland Travel to Georgia, U... Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,587

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC