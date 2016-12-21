Over 25% of TAP route graded in Greece, Albania
More than a quarter of Trans-Adriatic Pipeline's onshore route in Greece and Albania has been graded and cleared, TAP said on its Twitter page Dec. 13. TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. TAP project envisages transportation of gas from the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas and condensate field to the EU countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
