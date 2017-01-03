EU urges Albania to start judicial re...

EU urges Albania to start judicial reform after court ruling

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The European Union has called on Albanian authorities to pursue judicial reform swiftly as an essential precursor to talks on EU membership. The EU spoke out after Albania's Constitutional Court on Thursday turned down an opposition request to block a law that requires background vetting of judges and prosecutors.

