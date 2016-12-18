Dr Al Kawari meets Albania PM; discusses ties
Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama met yesterday with Cultural Adviser at the Emiri Diwan and the State of Qatar's candidate to the Post of the Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari. During the meeting, they talked in detail about the Qatari candidate's vision for the advancement of Unesco and the most important challenges facing the organisation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov...
|Dec 7
|GreatSouthbay4040
|8
|Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha...
|Aug '16
|sava
|6
|'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint...
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|15
|Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08)
|Aug '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|2,606
|Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08)
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1,086
|Assistant Secretary Nuland Travel to Georgia, U...
|Jul '16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
