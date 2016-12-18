Dr Al Kawari meets Albania PM; discusses ties

Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama met yesterday with Cultural Adviser at the Emiri Diwan and the State of Qatar's candidate to the Post of the Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari. During the meeting, they talked in detail about the Qatari candidate's vision for the advancement of Unesco and the most important challenges facing the organisation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.