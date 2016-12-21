BRIEF-BME to pay dividend of net 0.48...

BRIEF-BME to pay dividend of net 0.486 euro/share on Dec. 29

Wednesday Dec 21

NEW YORK, Dec 21 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said it fined several Wells Fargo & Co businesses, RBC Capital Markets, LPL Financial and others a combined $14.4 million on Wednesday for record-keeping problems that may have allowed company and customer documents to be altered.

