Albanian president sets June 18 for p...

Albanian president sets June 18 for parliamentary election

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Albania's president has set June 18 as the parliamentary election date, paving the way for what Albania hopes is the European Union's approval for the launch of the membership negotiations. President Bujar Nishani on Monday issued a decree on electing 140 lawmakers for a four-year mandate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News America Created the "Kosovar State," Not "Kosov... Dec 7 GreatSouthbay4040 8
News Former Kosovo official on 'highway of ethnic di... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Albanian PM backs Serbian-Albanian commerce cha... Aug '16 sava 6
News 'Serbian and Albanian governments to hold joint... Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 15
News Albanians in Balkans celebrate Kosovan independ... (Feb '08) Aug '16 Kosovo is Serbia 2,606
News Kosovo and the Balkans: Independence Day Looms (Feb '08) Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1,086
News Assistant Secretary Nuland Travel to Georgia, U... Jul '16 Kosovo is Serbia 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,590

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC