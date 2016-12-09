Albanian nabbed with 30 kg of heroin
Tirana, December 9 - Albanian police on Friday seized at least 30 kg of heroin heading from Albania to Italy in the port of Durres, the biggest quantity of heroin ever seized in the country's biggest port. The drugs, the police said, was divided into 52 packages, hidden in the cabin of a truck carrying firewood about to board a ferry for Italy.
