Albania revises gas pipeline deal to get more support

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Washington Post

TIRANA, Albania - Albania's Energy Ministry and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline have amended their agreement to give more financial support and assistance to Albania. In a statement Wednesday, they said that following seven months of negotiations they agreed on reviewing payments paid, on increasing investments in communities and on training the local gas sector.

Chicago, IL

