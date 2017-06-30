Zimbabwe's 93-year-old leader woos yo...

Zimbabwe's 93-year-old leader woos youth in latest campaign

Zimbabwe's 93-year-old president is courting the young as he makes a pitch for a fresh five-year term ahead of next year's election. President Robert Mugabe, accused by critics of human rights abuses and running down this once-prosperous southern African country since taking power in 1980, is on a nationwide blitz to woo a youthful generation most affected by the economic meltdown.

