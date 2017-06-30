Watchdog says Chinese town is major i...

Watchdog says Chinese town is major ivory smuggling hub

10 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

An environmental watchdog group says its investigation has found that a little-known town in southern China is a major hub for ivory smuggling by organized criminal gangs. The Washington, D.C.-based Environmental Investigation Agency said in a report Tuesday that it uncovered a network of ivory trafficking syndicates operating out of Shuidong in Guangdong province, near Hong Kong.

