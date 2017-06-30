US denies visas to Gambia teens in gl...

US denies visas to Gambia teens in global robotics contest

The United States has denied visas to five teenage students from Gambia who are competing in a prestigious international robotics contest in Washington. The Gambia team says they received no explanation for the April visa denials.

Chicago, IL

