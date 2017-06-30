US airstrike targets militant leader in Somalia
The U.S. conducted a targeted airstrike on Sunday against a regional commander of the al-Shabab militant group, al-Qaida's affiliate in Somalia, according to two U.S. defense officials. The officials confirmed that it was the second airstrike to take place in Somalia since President Donald Trump granted military commanders in Africa Command new authorities to conduct airstrikes in support of African Union and Somali troops fighting al-Shabab.
