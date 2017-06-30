UN says South Sudan gunmen seize 8 fo...

UN says South Sudan gunmen seize 8 foreign, local workers

7 hrs ago

The United Nations says unknown gunmen seized eight foreign and local contractors outside a civilian protection site in South Sudan's capital before releasing them two days later. The U.N. mission in South Sudan says the employees of a private company contracted to a non-governmental organization were seized Friday in Juba while drilling for water and were released unharmed Sunday.

