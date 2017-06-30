UN demands electoral timetable for tr...

UN demands electoral timetable for troubled DR Congo

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Under a deal brokered last New Year's Eve, President Joseph Kabila agreed to a transitional arrangement enabling him to stay in power pending presidential and legislative elections by the end of 2017. In a statement, the UN's special representative for DR Congo, Maman Sidikou, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission "to publish an official, consensus-based timetable, without further delay" for staging the elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Too late for restructuring, lets break up - Ann... Fri BB Board 1
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... Jun 28 True Christian wi... 2
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May '17 Torrence 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,651 • Total comments across all topics: 282,186,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC