UN Condemns Attack on Staffers in Central African Republic

The United Nations refugee agency is condemning an attack on its staffers in Central African Republic. A spokesman in Geneva on Tuesday said armed men entered the agency's site in the northern town of Kaga Bandoro on Saturday and robbed six U.N. staffers.

