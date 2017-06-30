UN Condemns Attack on Staffers in Central African Republic
The United Nations refugee agency is condemning an attack on its staffers in Central African Republic. A spokesman in Geneva on Tuesday said armed men entered the agency's site in the northern town of Kaga Bandoro on Saturday and robbed six U.N. staffers.
