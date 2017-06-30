Truck accident in Central African Republic kills 78

BANGUI: Some 78 people were killed and dozens more were injured when a truck heavily loaded with goods and passengers crashed in Central African Republic, a doctor said on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Tuesday around 10 km outside the town of Bambari, around 300 km northeast of the capital Bangui, as the truck was travelling to a weekly market day in the village of Maloum.

