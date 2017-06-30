TRAITORS!Top politician kidnapped, murdered by those he contracted to build his house

THE kidnap and alleged murder of the All Progressives Congress chieftain in Ondo State, Olumide Odimayo, is nothing but sad, unfortunate and a waste of a promising and innocent soul. Police detectives are working round the clock to ascertain if he actually died of exhaustion as claimed by one of the suspects David, son of Francis Seiniyeagha, the wood supplier who allegedly carried him whenever he was tired during the long walk inside the bush or he was killed to avenge the death of their leader who was shot dead by some youths and police detectives.

