South Sudan judge demands testimony from army rape survivors
The trial for rapes and murder allegedly committed by South Sudan army soldiers one year ago at the Terrain hotel could be jeopardized if the victims don't come forward to testify, said a military court Thursday. "I demand the names and presence of those who were raped to come here," said Deng Manyiel, one of four judges hearing the trial in its fifth day of hearings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des...
|Jul 4
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Too late for restructuring, lets break up - Ann...
|Jun 30
|BB Board
|1
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Jun 18
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May '17
|Torrence
|3
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May '17
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC