South Sudan judge demands testimony from army rape survivors

The trial for rapes and murder allegedly committed by South Sudan army soldiers one year ago at the Terrain hotel could be jeopardized if the victims don't come forward to testify, said a military court Thursday. "I demand the names and presence of those who were raped to come here," said Deng Manyiel, one of four judges hearing the trial in its fifth day of hearings.

Chicago, IL

