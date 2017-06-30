South African parliamentary vote on Z...

South African parliamentary vote on Zuma planned for Aug. 8

South Africa's parliamentary speaker says lawmakers will vote on a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma on Aug. 8. The vote on Zuma, who has faced calls for his resignation because of scandals and corruption concerns, previously had been scheduled for Aug. 3. But the parliament said Sunday that speaker Baleka Mbete changed the date because a Cabinet meeting is occurring around the time of the previous date. The opposition had gone to court to try to get the motion conducted by secret ballot, which it believes could tip the balance against Zuma.

