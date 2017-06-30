Report: Burundi's government purging ...

Report: Burundi's government purging Tutsi army officers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A human rights group is accusing Burundi's ruling party of purging ethnic Tutsi army officers in a campaign of repression. A new report by the International Federation for Human Rights and Burundi-based partners says hundreds of Tutsi soldiers in the national army have been murdered, disappeared or detained or have deserted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des... 14 hr True Christian wi... 3
News Too late for restructuring, lets break up - Ann... Jun 30 BB Board 1
News From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on... Jun 18 Omars Cadre - Canada 2
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) Jun 11 Head Rackets 9
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jun 10 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig... May '17 Torrence 3
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... May '17 CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,886 • Total comments across all topics: 282,241,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC