Report: Burundi's government purging Tutsi army officers
A human rights group is accusing Burundi's ruling party of purging ethnic Tutsi army officers in a campaign of repression. A new report by the International Federation for Human Rights and Burundi-based partners says hundreds of Tutsi soldiers in the national army have been murdered, disappeared or detained or have deserted.
