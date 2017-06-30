Obasanjo tasks African leaders on support to NEPAD
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on African leaders to provide more support to NEPAD, to boost economic development of the continent. The former president said"NEPAD is a home-grown initiative to cater for social economic and political challenges in Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too late for restructuring, lets break up - Ann...
|Jun 30
|BB Board
|1
|Hundreds of Catholic institutions closed or des...
|Jun 28
|True Christian wi...
|2
|From child soldier to Winnipeg engineer, how on...
|Jun 18
|Omars Cadre - Canada
|2
|Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10)
|Jun 11
|Head Rackets
|9
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jun 10
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Rwandan police arrest prominent Ugandan gay rig...
|May '17
|Torrence
|3
|Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede...
|May '17
|CONSERVATIVE ZIKA...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC