Nigeria: Yobe Senator Caught in Sex S...

Nigeria: Yobe Senator Caught in Sex Scandal

A Nigerian senator has owned up to a scandalous video that showed him dressing up in the presence of two women in a room, presumably after sex. But Bukar Ibrahim, representing Yobe East Senatorial District, told PREMIUM TIMES in his first interview since the scandal broke that he had not committed any official wrongdoing and the video was only made public after attempts to blackmail him failed.

Chicago, IL

